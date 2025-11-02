Shrivu’s Substack
How I Use Every Claude Code Feature
A brain dump of all the ways I've been using Claude Code.
Nov 2
•
Shrivu Shankar
74
7
August 2025
Betting Against the Models
Speculations on the future of cybersecurity products for AI agents.
Aug 24
•
Shrivu Shankar
10
1
AI Can't Read Your Docs
Designing software that today's AI coding agents can actually use.
Aug 17
•
Shrivu Shankar
17
4
July 2025
Assistants Aren't the Future of AI
Speculations on what comes after (or instead) of AI assistants.
Jul 19
•
Shrivu Shankar
9
Building Multi-Agent Systems (Part 2)
Updated methods for scaling LLM-based agents to handle complex problems reliably.
Jul 5
•
Shrivu Shankar
19
June 2025
How to Train Your GPT Wrapper
Improving your agents automatically with experience.
Jun 28
•
Shrivu Shankar
6
How I use AI (2025)
Some thoughts on using AI for everyday things.
Jun 8
•
Shrivu Shankar
14
7
May 2025
How to Stop Your Human From Hallucinating
When humans sometimes act like confused language models.
May 4
•
Shrivu Shankar
8
2
April 2025
Everything Wrong with MCP
Explaining the Model Context Protocol and everything that might go wrong.
Apr 13
•
Shrivu Shankar
112
15
March 2025
How Cursor (AI IDE) Works
Turning LLMs into coding experts and how to take advantage of them.
Mar 16
•
Shrivu Shankar
168
26
Working with Systems Smarter Than You
Some opinions on what the future might look like for jobs, AI, and software engineering.
Mar 1
•
Shrivu Shankar
12
8
February 2025
How to Backdoor Large Language Models
Making "BadSeek", a sneaky open-source coding model.
Feb 8
•
Shrivu Shankar
61
12
