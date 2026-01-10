Shrivu’s Substack

Mik's avatar
Mik
Jan 10Edited

"The Presentation Layer: Brand and UI. While I suspect trying to control the presentation layer long-term is futile (as users will eventually bring their own “interface agents” to interact with your data), for now, it remains a differentiator."

Isn't the point of the UI to remove the mental load from the user of having to deeply understand the business case?

I'm much more efficient with CLIs than UI's, but that's only because I deeply understand operating systems. Learning new CLI's is hard because it's learning a whole new set of commands and concepts. The point of a static UI is that I'm able to learn incrementally.

I like the idea of dynamic UI's but only for things that I know very well, and I'm technically minded. The idea of having to work with new systems with a "customized UI" seems counter-productive. I want a static UI someone else has experience with. This idea of "the UI adapts the data to you" always seemed weird to me because like, I'm not nearly smart enough for that. I hate when Apple changes the color of an iPhone button, imagine every UI I work with being different every time I try to use it.

Also, doesn't this mean I'm constantly a beginner and never get good at my tools? Reliable UI's allow me to turn my brain off. Does everyone else in the world secretly think that they wish things changed more, and I'm the only one too dumb to want this?

yocoda's avatar
yocoda
Jan 13

> we haven’t figured out the consistent native interface yet.

This line is doing a lot of heavy lifting. Curious to hear you say more about this. Are you looking towards Ink & Switch, or Cursor, or from creatives like Bret Victor...? Are you willing to try novel interfaces, or is there more weight on the "consistent" aspect?

