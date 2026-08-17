Shrivu’s Substack

Shrivu’s Substack

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Shane Kunz's avatar
Shane Kunz
Aug 18

Some interesting takes here. Can you further explain your "Personal Background Assistants" setup? I too want to lean into just using coding agent harnesses for phone assistance, but how does it wake up or stay running for cases like paying recurring bills or responding to a social media message?

Also, for building, I totally agree on shift left, answering as many questions as you can ahead of time is definitely the best way to use the models, but at the same time, if your goal is "often an insight or the answer to the what-if question" and it's not to ship, maintain, or sell a software product, I wouldn't really call that all general "Coding" project advice. That's more advice for a prototyping session.

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