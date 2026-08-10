Shrivu’s Substack

Shrivu’s Substack

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Varun Godbole's avatar
Varun Godbole
Aug 10

This is such a cool and clever result!! I love how much insight you extract from the model just by doing some inference!! :)

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Sasikanth's avatar
Sasikanth
Aug 11

This is interesting analysis and cool. Is there a possibility that models are trained not to reveal and probably obfuscate the cut-off knowledge?

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