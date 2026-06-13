Shrivu’s Substack

Shrivu’s Substack

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Ryan Galliher's avatar
Ryan Galliher
6d

Yeah I think ephemeral environments are going to be key. To your point, without a platform team, it's hard. I'm trying out Anthropic Routines and Codex Automations as a supplement for now. Obviously, not really a fullstack env.

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Danar's avatar
Danar
4d

Thanks for sharing this. The concept of designing software for software factories is a timely and important framing.

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